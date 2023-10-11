Hi there

This is the website of Simon Grimm. With others, I am currently building a reliable early detection system for catastrophic biological threats at the Nucleic Acid Observatory. Previously, I’ve interned at the United Nations Biological Weapons Convention, written my MSc. thesis at Nextstrain, and studied medicine.

Next to my work on biosecurity, I think about the state of higher education in Germany, effective altruism, and the safe acceleration of material and social progress. I intend to write about these topics on here.

